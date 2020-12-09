Connecticut mall Santa arrested after exposing himself to juvenile: police
A mall Santa in Connecticut was arrested Monday after he allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile co-worker, authorities said, according to reports.
Police said they were called to the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, Conn., Monday night after receiving a report of a possible sexual assault.
Following an investigation, police arrested Prince Carter, 45, of Bridgeport. Authorities learned that he was working as a mall Santa when he allegedly hugged and grabbed a teenaged co-worker in a break room. He later exposed himself to her, police said, according to the New Haven Register.
FILE - Following an investigation, police arrested Prince Carter, 45, of Bridgeport. (Credit: Getty Images)
Carter was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to authorities.
A mall spokesperson told the paper that he has been banned from the property.
Advertisement
His bail was set at $25,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Milford is located about 65 miles northeast of New York City.
Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.