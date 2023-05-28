Man killed in shooting on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta

article

A 48-year-old man has been killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a southeast Atlanta market.

Atlanta Police say officer were flagged down just before 4 p.m. at the 800 block of Conley Road SE. Officer say they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A motive is still under investigation.

Police have not named any suspects or released a description a potential shooter.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating.