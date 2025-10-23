Child found safe after suspect flees Atlanta shooting scene

The Brief Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound at 925 Conley Road Southeast. A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with a child inside, according to police. The child was later found unharmed, but investigators have not confirmed whether the vehicle was stolen.



A child who police say was inside a vehicle taken from a southeast Atlanta apartment complex has been found safe.

What we know:

Officers were first dispatched around 3:35 p.m. to 925 Conley Road Southeast after reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

What they're saying:

Police said a suspect fled the complex in a vehicle with a child inside. "At this time, we cannot confirm the vehicle was stolen; however, the suspect did flee the scene with a child located in the vehicle. The child has since been located, unharmed," the department said. That incident also remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s condition or said whether a suspect has been identified in the shooting.

It is also unclear how the child became involved or whether the person who drove away with the child is connected to the gunfire.

Investigators have not confirmed if the vehicle was stolen or if any arrests have been made.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have responded to multiple shootings at the same southeast Atlanta apartment complex in the past year.

In November 2024, four people were injured in a shooting along the 900 block of Conley Road Southeast.

Then in January 2025, police launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death outside a unit at 925 Conley Road Southeast.