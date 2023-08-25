Expand / Collapse search
Bronny James' July 2023 cardiac arrest linked to congenital heart defect

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 7:31PM
NBA
FOX 11

AUDIO: LA officials release 911 call following Bronny James' cardiac arrest

Los Angeles officials Friday released the frantic 911 call after USC freshman Bronny James went into cardiac arrest.

LOS ANGELES - The public is now hearing about the probable cause of Bronny James' heart scare from earlier in the summer.

Back on July 24, Bronny James – the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James – suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at USC. The USC freshman eventually was released from the hospital days after the health scare but for weeks, no information was released to the public on how the cardiac arrest happened.

On Friday, reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reveal Bronny James, 19, has a congenital heart defect. James' family spokesperson later confirmed the reports, adding Bronny James is on track for a full recovery and will eventually be able to play basketball again.

"We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery," the James family spokesperson wrote in a statement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The family did not give a timetable on when fans could expect Bronny James to return to action for USC.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.