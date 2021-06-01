Confederate monument moved in North Carolina

A Confederate statue that stood in Ashville, North Carolina since 1897 is no more.

The monument honored former Confederate military officer Zebulon Vance.

He also served as the governor of North Carolina.

The Ashville City Council decided to remove the statue back in March, calling it a step toward racial reconciliation.

The statue's former site could soon be transformed with landscaping and a new flower bed.

