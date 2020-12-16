Concerns over COVID-19 vaccine distribution amid rise in coronavirus cases

Tracey Messick welcomed news the COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Georgia.

Messick's brother David is a patient at the Fulton Center for Rehabilitation in East Point.

"We are so excited that there are vaccines available, but we need them now in these nursing homes. We need treatments for the people that are sick. This is our most vulnerable population," Messick told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

"I'm worried about him and I'm worried about the workers in the facility. I'm so thankful that there are people that are willing to take care of these wonderful residents."

The first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Savannah on Tuesday.

Initial supply is very limited so the Georgia Department of Public Health is following CDC guidelines. The CDC has recommended healthcare workers and residents of long-term healthcare facilities make up the first groups to receive doses of the vaccine.

Advertisement

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

The nation's nursing homes have been hit hard by the coronavirus. Messick says her brother's facility reported that 38 residents and 15 staff members tested positive for COVID at the beginning of this week.

Messick said, "If we view it in a positive light, two-thirds of those residents do not have COVID-19. If we can get them the vaccine it will stay that way, but if we don't it's almost a guarantee those numbers are going to continue to rise."

THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

A spokesman for the Fulton Center tells FOX 5, "We are hopeful that the vaccine will be a lifesaving turning point in the fight against COVID-19. Ensuring our residents and staff receive a vaccine is critical in preventing the spread of this deadly virus. "

They went on to say they've been in constant contact with both state and local public health officials since the start of the outbreak and while they haven't yet been told when they will get the vaccine, they are optimistic about the plans to distribute and administer the vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

As health care providers, nursing home patients, and their families wait anxiously for the vaccine's arrival, Messick urges the public to remain vigilant saying, "This isn't over. Some people seem to think since the vaccine has been made we don't have to worry anymore. There's still a huge worry and there's still people dying, getting sick from this disease."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.