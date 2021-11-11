Expand / Collapse search
Concealed carry holder fatally shoots gunman outside his Lake View home

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man shot and killed one of two gunmen during a confrontation outside his home Wednesday night in the Lake View neighborhood.

The 44-year-old was sitting on the steps on his resident around 11:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Wolcott Avenue when he heard a noise down the street and found two people underneath a car, police said.

Both of them crawled out from underneath the car and started shooting at him, police said.

The man, who has a concealed carry license, pulled out a gun and returned fire, shooting one of the gunmen in the neck, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Darion Blackman by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other gunman fled after the shooting and has not been arrested.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

The 44-year-old man was not injured and refused treatment.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.