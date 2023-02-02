Nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled due to packaging defect

article

Nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products have been recalled by Conagra Brands due to a packaging defect that may have spoiled the product, U.S. officials said.

The recall, announced this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, primarily affects certain Armour Star products, as well as some canned Vienna sausage products under brands like Goya, the Kroger label, and Prarie Belt.

A full list of items under the recall can be found here.

The meat and poultry products were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, and the items were shipped to retail stores nationwide, according to the recall notice.

The impacted items have the establishment number "P4247" on the product cans.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse," the recall notice states.

"Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans," the notice adds.

To date, officials said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The FSIS said it is concerned that some products may still be on grocery store shelves and also warned consumers to check their pantries.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the notice said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.