Community supports husband after Cobb woman dies from house fire

The Brief A community is mourning after a woman died from injuries sustained in a Cobb County house fire. Gloriadine Wright was rushed to the hospital afterward but died days later. Wright is a former member of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.



Friends are remembering a Cobb County woman who died from injuries she suffered in a house fire, as the community comes together to support her longtime husband.

What we know:

The fire happened on Lanier Drive near Marietta on Jan. 8.

Family and friends say Gloriadine Wright was inside the home when the fire started. She was rushed to the hospital but died a few days later from her injuries.

Wright was in her early 70s when she passed.

Wright's husband, William, was at work when he received word of the fire, according to friend Melissa Moreno.

The husband-and-wife were inseperable, Moreno explained.

Moreno organized a community effort to support William after losing both his wife and his home.

Gloriadine Wright (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What they're saying:

"Even doing something so little can have a big impact on someone," Moreno said.

Wright also retired from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office in 2021 and former coworkers described her as loving, dedicated, and a beautiful spirit.

The office released a statement saying, "Ms. Wright was a valued member of our Sheriff’s Office family, dedicating years of service with professionalism, integrity, and a quiet strength that touched those who worked alongside her."

"Her commitment to public service and her impact on our agency will not be forgotten," the agency added.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe account has been established to support William as he deals with the loss of his home and wife. If you are interested in donating, click here.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what started the fire.