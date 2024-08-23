Community steps up to help metro Atlanta military recruit fulfill dream

A metro Atlanta teenager is heading to boot camp for the Marine Corps next week. His dream was on the line days ago, but thanks to some help from unexpected places in the community, he'll now be able to head to Paris Island, South Carolina, to start his next chapter.

For 18-year-old Alexander Williams, the first day of boot camp will be the first step in accomplishing his new goal.

"I've always heard that it's like a brotherhood, and the people, once you get in there, they'll be hard on you at first, but once you get in, you're in forever. You're always a brother for life," Williams said.

In his case, that brotherhood stepped in early. He might not be a Marine yet, but a group of veterans wanted to make sure he got his chance to join.

Jim Lindenmayer is the executive director of the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Project. They typically provide an array of services to veterans in need, but when they got a call about Williams, they made an exception.

Williams needed his GED before he could join. Lindenmayer helped make that happen.

"So what we did is we put together a group with the Marine Corps group of Woodstock, and we were able to get him into the only two days of testing available to him for his GED. And he passed both of them. We just got his other test result yesterday. He took the exam on Tuesday, and he's going into the Marine Corps on Sunday," Lindenmayer said.

It was, of course, up to Williams to pass, and he did. The groups also paid for his testing and his hotel.

"Everybody has been very supportive of my journey to this point. They've helped me get to wherever I need to be. You know, if I need to get somewhere, they've always been willing to step up and help me out. You don't really run into a whole lot of people like that, but they've been like family since I came into their lives and since they came into mine," Williams said.

Lindenmayer said they were glad to help Williams reach his potential.

"Here's a kid who hasn't started yet. Where could he go? He could be the next sergeant major of the Marine Corps," he said.

While Williams doesn't know where his new path will take him, he says he is excited about the journey.