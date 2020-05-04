Community rallies around wife, teenage sons of school resource officer who suddenly died

A north Georgia community showed its support for the family of a school resource officer who died unexpectedly.

Robby Kinney, 41, passed away last Tuesday in the home he shared with his wife and their 16 and 13-year-old two teenage sons.

On Monday evening, dozens of cars drove past the family home. A number of those in the procession were family members, friends, athletes who played for the baseball coach, and fellow law enforcement officers.

"He was kind and he was loving and because of that there's been an outpouring (of support)," says Candi Kinney, widow. "I wish he was able to see how many lives he touched."



Robby Kinney worked as a school resource officer at Dacula High School in Gwinnett County. Prior to taking his position in July 2019, he worked for the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Kinney joined that agency in 2009. He started as a jailer became a deputy and ultimately a school resource officer.

"He shared God's love and was a Christian who loved everybody," Mrs. Kinney told FOX 5's Kerry Charles.

Funeral services for Kinney were held on Saturday.

Kinney's father told FOX 5 he believes his son suffered a heart attack, but has been told it could be months before an official cause of death is released. That is an effect of the coronavirus pandemic.