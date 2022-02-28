Expand / Collapse search

Community mourns death of Bremen High School cheerleader

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Carroll County
The Bremen community mourned the sudden death of cheerleader Ralyx Grace Price.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

BREMEN, Ga. - A community west of Atlanta is saying, "Goodbye," to a beloved cheerleader.

A vigil for Bremen High School student Ralyx Grace Price happened over the weekend. 

Bremen City Schools shared a public invitation for the vigil held at Bremen First UMC Chapel. 

Bremen City Schools shared a photo of the girl on Sunday with the caption, "Until we meet again, sweet Blue Devil."

Bremen City Schools is a four-school district with grades Pre-K through 12th grade. 

Bremen High School is located off 504 Georgia Avenue. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

