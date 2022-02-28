Community mourns death of Bremen High School cheerleader

article

A community west of Atlanta is saying, "Goodbye," to a beloved cheerleader.

A vigil for Bremen High School student Ralyx Grace Price happened over the weekend.

Bremen City Schools shared a public invitation for the vigil held at Bremen First UMC Chapel.

Bremen City Schools shared a photo of the girl on Sunday with the caption, "Until we meet again, sweet Blue Devil."

Bremen City Schools is a four-school district with grades Pre-K through 12th grade.

Bremen High School is located off 504 Georgia Avenue.

