Community mourns death of Bremen High School cheerleader
BREMEN, Ga. - A community west of Atlanta is saying, "Goodbye," to a beloved cheerleader.
A vigil for Bremen High School student Ralyx Grace Price happened over the weekend.
Bremen City Schools shared a public invitation for the vigil held at Bremen First UMC Chapel.
Bremen City Schools shared a photo of the girl on Sunday with the caption, "Until we meet again, sweet Blue Devil."
Bremen City Schools is a four-school district with grades Pre-K through 12th grade.
Bremen High School is located off 504 Georgia Avenue.
