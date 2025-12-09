Expand / Collapse search

Community invited to forum tonight about proposed Ellenwood data center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 9, 2025 8:54am EST
    • Community group pushing back against proposed facility
    • Project would sit near neighborhoods and a school
    • Zoning commission set to vote Dec. 16

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County residents are being invited to a community forum tonight to learn about and weigh in on a proposed one-million-square-foot data center planned for the Ellenwood area.

Activists organizing the event say the project would be built near residential neighborhoods and a nearby school, raising concerns about noise, infrastructure and environmental impact. 

The meeting comes ahead of a Dec. 16 zoning commission vote that could determine whether regulatory changes advance.

The forum begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Decatur.

  • Information about meeting provided via press release from the organizers. 

