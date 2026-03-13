Is classical music still relevant? Atlanta artists rebut Timothée Chalamet’s viral comments

The Brief The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is performing Bach’s Mass in B Minor, one of history’s most complex choral works. Musicians argue classical art remains a vital, relevant medium that bridges diverse cultures and generations. The performance serves as a direct rebuttal to recent debates regarding the modern "relevancy" of traditional art forms.



If you’re looking for something to do with the family this weekend, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is inviting audiences to experience one of classical music’s most celebrated works.

The orchestra is performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B Minor at the Woodruff Arts Center, a piece widely regarded as one of the most complex and beautiful works in choral music.

What they're saying:

"It’s a very complex, intriguing and difficult choral piece," said Marcellus Holt, a member of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus. "It’s one of the most beautiful pieces of music that has been written."

For Holt, music has always been a major part of his life. He plays several instruments — including the clarinet, baritone horn, tuba, and piano — and says performing with the chorus is deeply meaningful.

"This is just an art form that speaks across different cultures and identities, and it brings the community together," Holt said.

Big picture view:

The performances come at a time when classical arts have become part of a larger cultural conversation.

Recent comments from Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet sparked debate after he suggested he didn’t see himself working in art forms like ballet or opera that some feel struggle to attract modern audiences.

Those remarks didn’t sit well with some members of the arts community.

"I thought that was a terribly off-putting comment," Holt said. "I try to give grace where it should be given, but it does raise a broader question."

Holt says performances like this one help remind younger generations that classical works have stood the test of time.

"Opera has lived for at least 300 to 500 years and still exists today and finds its relevancy," he said.

Local perspective:

As musicians tune their instruments and the house lights dim, Holt says there’s nothing like performing live for a full audience.

"What this means to the city of Atlanta is culture, art, and beauty," Holt said. "Creative ideas — how we see ourselves in the past and how we see ourselves in the future."

Performances began Thursday. Additional shows are scheduled for Saturday evening and a Sunday matinee.