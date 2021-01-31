Community holds prayer vigil in remembrance of Gainesville chemical leak victims

It was a difficult day in Gainesville for family and friends of those killed inside a poultry plant earlier this week.

Many gathered for a vigil honoring the six who died as a result of a chemical leak.

Greaving family and friends laid flowers and lit candles to remember those killed inside the Foundation Foods facility.

"The reason we are here is to prevent this from happening again," Katherine Lemos with the Chemical Safety Board said.

Investigators with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board gave an update on their part in the investigation Saturday afternoon.

"Liquid nitrogen is used to flash freeze the chicken," Chairman Katherine Lemos said.

Investigators are looking into the equipment and confirm it was recently installed.

"We do know that major portions of the liquid nitrogen system both interior and exterior were commissioned in the last four to six weeks," Lemos said.

"We ask you to join us as we grieve for our associates and their loved ones," a food factory official said.

A representative from the poultry plant offered condolences to the emotional crowd.

"Sorrow fills our hearts. These sad moments. A sorrow that’s deep and personal. Each of our associates worked with passionate and integrity everyday," The Representative said.

"I was just overwhelmed from the response of the community," Art Gallegos said.

Gallegos helped organize the community vigil and said coming together is what’s needed.

"It’s not just the Latino Hispanic community. There were a lot of other communities that came together to show support and that speaks volumes".

Investigators will continue searching for answers, but officials confirm it could years before an official cause is released.

