Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run

Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August.

"I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said.

The hit-and-run was caught on an Atlanta Police camera. Her family sent FOX 5 the video in their search for answers. It shows the moment a driver in a black sedan hit her and left her severely injured in the road.

"The fact that he didn't even stop or even slow down is the part that got me the most," Pableo said.

Pableo and a group of friends were crossing the Buckhead street at about 2:30 in the morning on August 20th. They thought it was safe to cross, despite the light being green.

Pableo spent about two weeks in the hospital dealing with brain injuries, fractures, and internal bleeding. Those are injuries she will likely deal with for a while along with the mental scars.

"I try not to think of the video in my head, but I definitely think of the incident in my head, I can't help it," she said.

Since the hit-and-run friends, family, and the community have stepped up to help her. A GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000 to pay for medical expenses.

"I don't have health insurance, I can't work for a long time, I'm a student, so I'm paying for school," Pableo said. "It's just like all of this happened at once. I will say I'm very thankful for the help that we're getting."

As Pableo focuses on recovering, she hopes the driver who has caused her a lot of pain will be arrested for hit-and-run.

"How does somebody have a heart that just doesn't care, I don't understand."

The family says police are still trying to find the driver. They ask anyone who might know something to call Atlanta Police.

The family has started a GoFundMe, you can help by clicking here.