Community concerned about crime at DeKalb County neighborhood park

Residents who live in DeKalb County neighborhood say they want something done about their concerns about crime at their nearby park.

Community members say Pleasantdale Park is a hidden gem. The park is next to Pleasantdale Elementary School.

"This is in District One of DeKalb County and the largest piece of unincorporated land that can be used right now. It’s an opportunity for residents to come out and voice what they would like to see," Dekalb District One Commissioner Robert Patrick said.

Patrick hopes to get the ball rolling on revitalizing the park.

Those who live nearby came out Thursday evening to voice their opinions and concerns about the park - many wanting more from the area.

"Parks are typically a thing you see in a neighborhood that makes it welcoming and inviting, and it’s a great opportunity to invest in the future," Patrick said.

A major concern however for many in the area, however, is crime connected to the land.

Residents who spoke with FOX 5 say during the day the park is kid-friendly, but it's a different story after dark.

"We had a chance to speak with the police department about that, and they are willing to step up patrol in the area," Patrick said.

He said there’s money already in place for upgrades and officials with county’s parks and recreation department, pond engineers, school system, and others updated the crowd on potential plans.

"This place matters, and we want to put it on the map," Patrick said.

