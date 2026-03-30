Commerce City Schools employee arrested for fraud, theft

The Brief A Commerce City Schools employee is charged with identity fraud and theft. An internal audit uncovered financial irregularities that led to the investigation. The suspect turned herself in; employment status remains unclear.



A woman who worked for the Commerce City Schools system has been arrested on felony charges, according to the Commerce Police Department.

What we know:

Authorities said Katherine Smith, of Commerce, faces one count of identity fraud and four counts of theft by taking.

The charges stem from an internal audit conducted by Commerce City Schools in Jackson County that revealed financial irregularities. The findings prompted a criminal investigation, which led to Smith’s arrest.

Police said Smith voluntarily turned herself in at the Jackson County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details about the case, and it is unclear whether Smith is still employed by the school system.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information.