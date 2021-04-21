Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Eric Andre claims racial profiling at Atlanta airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Comedian Eric Andre says he was the victim of racial profiling while flying out of Atlanta's airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The 38-year-old actor and stand-up comic said he was singled out of passengers boarding a flight for a random drug search by two plainclothes officers. He said he declined his consent to be searched.

His initial tweet reads:

"@Atlanta_Police "I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in @Delta terminal T3 at the Atlanta airport. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a "random" search and asked they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful."

Andre added that he was the only "person of color" in line at the time and asked if anyone knew the names of the officers.

The officers let him go, he said, but that he still wanted the incident reported, even tweeting Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms:

"They let me go. I’m on the plane in the air. I’m fine now but I want this reported. Please any Atlanta lawyer reach out to me. @KeishaBottoms #racialprofiling #jimcrowgeorgia terminal T3 Atlanta airport."

Andre later wrote that he had heard it might have been a DEA agent, something Mayor Bottoms seemed to confirm:

"Sorry to hear about your experience. It’s my understanding that this was not APD, but another one of the many agencies working in the airport. We are working to confirm."

The Atlanta Police Department said it was aware of the social media posts, but it was not involved explaining in a statement that reads in part:

"The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is somewhat unique in that multiple law enforcement agencies operate there. It appears this incident involved members of another agency. Additionally, members of APD’s Airport Drug Interdiction Unit do not randomly approach travelers and ask to search them. Searches are conducted based on some type of evidence or indication of criminal activity."

Inquiries into the Drug Enforcement Agency in Atlanta were not immediately returned.

Andre tweet both the DEA and Vice President Kamala Harris trying to get some answers.

