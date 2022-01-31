Combatting human trafficking at Atlanta's airport

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ( )

Leaders at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are launching a new human trafficking collaborative.

The plan, called "Not in My County," will bring attention to the issues of human trafficking throughout the region.

Dozens of local and state agencies will be involved.

Everyone from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, and Fulton County sheriff are coming together to tackle this recurring issue.

Monday, the Fulton County sheriff revealed how at the urging of the first lady, his force is working to help victims.

The mayor and police chief said the city is working with every law enforcement agency available to ensure the safety of everyone at the airport.

