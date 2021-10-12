Report: One dead, two injured in Columbus shooting

Police in Columbus are investigating after multiple people were shot on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened a couple of scenes in the Beallwood area of Columbus around 6:30 p.m.

WTVM reports one person is dead and two others injured, citing Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina William.

The Columbus Georgia Police Department on its Twitter and Facebook page wrote:

"The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 47th Street. Investigators are on scene collecting information."

Police said there is an active search for the gunman.

_____

This story has been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement on the number of casualties.