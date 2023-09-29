College Park home catches fire twice in less than a day

article

Investigators are looking into how a fire started twice in less than a day at a College Park home.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 2200 block of Shancey Lane.

South Fulton Assistant Fire Chief Glenn Washington said they arrived at the scene to find flames shooting through the home's roof.

Firefighters were successfully able to stop the blaze, but the home sustained major damage.

The homeowners tell FOX 5 that the building caught fire Thursday afternoon and forced them to stay in a hotel while the smoke cleared.

Less than 12 hours later, they say they got a call telling them it was on fire again.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

Officials are now working to identify the causes of both of the fires.