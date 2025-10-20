College Park City Council seeks reimbursement from mayor after lawsuit dismissed

article

The Brief The College Park City Council is asking a court to make Mayor Motley Broom repay nearly $100,000 in legal fees after her lawsuit against the city was dismissed. Broom’s lawsuit claimed the city violated her constitutional rights by prohibiting her from commenting during council meetings, but a federal judge ruled against her. The city said the money spent on legal fees could have gone toward community programs, while Broom said she remains concerned about the ordinance’s impact on local governance.



The City of College Park City Council says it will ask a court to order Mayor Bianca Motley Broom to reimburse the city nearly $100,000 after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit she filed earlier this year.

College Park mayor sues city council

The backstory:

In the lawsuit, filed in March 2024, Motley Broom alleged the city tried to silence her by prohibiting her from expressing her opinions during debates or discussions about legislative initiatives.

The lawsuit stemmed from a city council provision outlining the mayor’s role at council meetings. The ordinance stated, in part, "[w]hile presiding over the deliberations of the city council in accordance with the charter, the mayor shall be prohibited from commenting or expressing opinions on the matters being discussed."

Broom argued that the rule violated her constitutional rights. However, the judge ruled that it did not, writing that the City of College Park’s charter gives the mayor the right to preside over meetings — not to participate in deliberations and that the meetings were "limited public meetings."

"Under the Ordinance, the city council meetings were limited to speech on the specific topics listed on the meeting agenda until the floor was opened for deliberation," the ruling read.

College Park wants mayor to pay legal fees

What's next:

Following the ruling, the City Council is asking the mayor to repay nearly $100,000 in legal fees the city spent defending the case. Officials said that money could have gone toward community programs and public services instead.

College Park "moving forward" after lawsuit ends

What they're saying:

"The Court’s ruling speaks for itself," said City Attorney Winston Denmark. "Our focus now is to move forward, continue serving our residents with transparency, and rebuild public trust."

College Park mayor responds after lawsuit dismissed

What they're saying:

FOX 5 reached out to Mayor Motley Broom for comment about the case’s dismissal and the request for reimbursement. She shared a statement she previously released in early October, saying she still has concerns about the ordinance’s implications:

"I have reviewed the U.S. District Court's ruling regarding Ordinance 2024-01, and while I am disappointed in the ruling, I respect the court's decision and the judicial process.

I remain concerned about the practical implications of this ordinance for effective governance and robust representation of our residents' interests.

Throughout this process, my focus has been on ensuring that the voices of College Park's constituents are fully heard in the deliberations that affect their lives. I will continue to serve this community with that same commitment. I will never waiver in the duty entrusted to me by the residents of this great city. I will continue to be a voice for College Park because that is what I was elected to do.

I look forward to focusing on the important work ahead in service to the residents of College Park and advancing the issues that matter most to our community.

Thank you for your continued support."