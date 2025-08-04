Cold-hearted crime: A/C tech accused of stealing rings in Forsyth County

article

The Brief An A/C technician in Forsyth County was arrested after allegedly stealing a woman’s diamond and gold wedding ring during a service call at her home. Detectives traced the stolen ring to a pawn shop in Norcross, where the suspect, Cameron Shafer, had sold it the day after the maintenance visit. Shafer was charged with felony theft by taking and elder exploitation; the ring was recovered and returned to the victim just before her wedding anniversary.



An A/C technician is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s wedding ring during a routine maintenance visit to a Forsyth County home.

What we know:

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Cameron Shafer was sent to a Cumming residence on July 10 to perform standard air conditioning maintenance. The home’s basement unit, located in a closet adjacent to the master bedroom, was the focus of the service call. The victim and her husband, who rent the basement apartment from the homeowners, reported the theft days later after noticing her diamond and gold wedding ring set was missing from the top drawer of her dresser.

The theft was especially upsetting, as the couple was preparing to celebrate their wedding anniversary on July 26—without the cherished ring.

Detectives received the report on July 18 and quickly launched an investigation. They obtained Shafer’s personal information from his employer and soon discovered that he had pawned a wedding ring set in Norcross—just three miles from his home—on July 11. The pawned ring matched the victim’s description and a photo she had provided.

Investigators placed a hold on the jewelry and retrieved it from the pawn shop. Shafer was arrested at his now-former place of employment and charged with felony theft by taking and elder exploitation. Authorities said arresting him quickly was a priority to prevent further potential victims.

What's next:

The stolen ring was returned to the victim on July 18—just in time for her anniversary.