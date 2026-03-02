Cold case: Woman found slain in Gwinnett in 1981 still unidentified

article

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found murdered in Gwinnett County more than four decades ago.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the victim was discovered on Aug. 11, 1981, on McDaniel Road near Highway 120. Her death was ruled a homicide, and the person responsible has never been identified.

Police described the victim as a Black woman between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. She had an afro hairstyle.

At the time she was found, she was wearing a brown and/or purple short-sleeve dress, a 15-inch gold necklace, a gold ring with stones and a silver bracelet engraved with the word "Monet."

Detectives say the victim still has not been identified, and they are urging anyone with information about her identity or the case to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.