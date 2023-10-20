Cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms and gun seized by DeKalb, Gwinnett police during search

article

There are fewer drugs on the streets thanks to a recent drug bust by the DeKalb County Police Department and Gwinnett police.

According to DCPD, they teamed up with Gwinnett Police Department's Narcotics Unit to serve a drug search warrant related to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation near Treehills Parkway in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

The search resulted in the seizure of 303g of powder cocaine, 256g of crack cocaine, 151g of marijuana, 1g of psilocybin mushrooms, & a stolen handgun. One person was taken into custody without incident.