Coca-Cola names Henrique Braun next CEO, starting in 2026

The Brief Coca-Cola will elevate COO Henrique Braun to CEO on March 31, 2026. James Quincey will transition to executive chairman after nine years as CEO. Braun plans to build on Coke’s global growth strategy with a focus on consumer needs and technology.



Coca-Cola is preparing for a major leadership change next spring after announcing Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun will take over as CEO on March 31, 2026.

Current Chairman and CEO James Quincey will shift into a full-time role as executive chairman after nine years leading the Atlanta-based beverage company.

The board also intends to nominate Braun, 57, for election to the board at the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.

What they're saying:

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola’s lead independent director, David Weinberg, said the board sees the transition as a continuation of the growth strategy Quincey put in place. "James Quincey is a transformative leader," Weinberg said. "James set and executed a strategy that has built Coca-Cola’s status as a global leader. James will continue to be very active in the business through his role as Executive Chairman. We are confident that Henrique Braun will build on the company’s existing strengths to unlock more growth opportunities and increase the power of the incredible Coca-Cola system."

Quincey, 60, will exit the CEO post after a tenure marked by significant change. He guided Coke through a sweeping transformation into a total beverage company, expanded the portfolio by adding more than 10 new billion-dollar brands and pushed the business through a digital modernization that reshaped its marketing and operating model. He also led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and played a central role in creating Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, one of the largest independent bottlers in the world.

"I’m stepping down as CEO after a 30-year career with the company, and I have an appreciation of what a privilege it has been to serve this great and enduring business," Quincey said. "Henrique is a trusted and highly experienced business partner, and he’s the right leader to steer the company and the Coca-Cola system for future growth and success."

Braun has spent nearly three decades rising through Coca-Cola’s ranks. As COO, he currently oversees all operating units worldwide. His earlier leadership roles included serving as President of International Development, leading operating units across Latin America, Europe and Asia, and managing operations in Brazil, Greater China and South Korea. He joined the company in Atlanta in 1996 and has held positions in supply chain, business development, marketing, innovation, general management and bottling operations.

"I’m honored to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company," Braun said. "I will focus on continuing the momentum we’ve built with our system. We’ll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I’m excited about the future of our business and see huge opportunities in a fast-changing global market."

The backstory:

Braun, an American citizen born in California and raised in Brazil, holds degrees from the University Federal of Rio de Janeiro, Michigan State University and Georgia State University.

Quincey’s time as CEO also included significant restructuring. In 2020, he led an initiative that cut Coke’s brand lineup by half and laid off thousands of employees to refocus investments on faster-growing products. His tenure brought Coke into the alcoholic beverage market with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in 2021 and expanded juice brands such as Simply and Minute Maid. More recently, the company has faced softer demand in the U.S. and Europe and heightened consumer scrutiny of ingredients. After a push from President Donald Trump this summer, Coca-Cola announced plans to introduce a cane sugar version of its flagship cola.

What's next:

Weinberg said the company expects a smooth transition. "On behalf of the board, I thank James for his outstanding leadership," he said. "James has done what a strong CEO should do. He has focused on the future and developing and empowering the next set of leaders who will take Coke forward. Henrique has shown that he is the right leader for the future of Coca-Cola."

Coke shares were flat in after-hours trading.