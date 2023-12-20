Cobb deputies render aid to driver seizing behind the wheel after crash

Dramatic body camera video captured the quick action of Cobb County deputies as they responded to an accident involving a driver who had a seizure behind the wheel.

Cobb County deputies say they just happened to be in the right place at the right time leaving one call and headed to another on November 16 when they noticed a car stalled near the intersection of Austell Road and East West Connector.

"We saw a lot of traffic backed up…we saw a lot of people get out of their car," Sgt. Tyler Johnson recalled.

Body camera footage showed some of those people who appeared to be concerned about the women behind the wheel of the car that plowed through both lanes of traffic before crashing on the other side of the road.

"She had come across the southbound lanes, crossed the northbound lanes and hit the guard rail," Johnson said. "Had she not been in the wall, that vehicle probably would’ve gone down a 25-foot embankment."

Not even a moment after Johnson and his partner, Investigator Quintin Appleby, arrived at the scene, they heard the sound of the woman’s engine still revving—alerting them that something much more serious was happening and that they needed to take action.

With bystanders watching, deputies shattered the glass window of the car to try and get to the woman who was unresponsive.

"She’s shaking…bust it open, bust it open, bust it open," Investigator Appleby could be heard shouting in the video.

"Glass was broken, I reached over, cut the car off and took her out of her seatbelt and let her know that help was gonna be on the way," he told FOX 5 in an interview Wednesday.

The deputies' response came within seconds and lasted just a few minutes before medics arrived to take over. Both Johnson and Appleby said they were grateful for the training they received on what to do.

"I’m just happy I was there when it happened, we were able to assess the situation as quickly as we did and get her to safety," Appleby added.

No other cars were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt. Because of that, authorities said the driver was lucky.