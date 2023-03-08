Cobb County detainee experiencing withdrawal dies in custody

A detainee who was only in custody for five days at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office turned up dead after warning deputies he was a heroin addict who had recently gone on a binge.

James Martin, 41, reportedly died around 9:21 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was booked on Mar. 3 for possession of methamphetamine.

Officials said Martin was placed in the infirmary under close observation after he made his concerns known.

On Wednesday morning, Martin notified the medical staff he was feeling unwell. Soon after that, officials said he had a seizure.

The medical staff claimed they made every attempt to save the man's life, including administering Narcan, a well-known opioid overdose treatment. Still, Martin passed in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

"Heroin, meth, fentanyl, and other opioids have tragically taken so many lives in Cobb County, causing irreparable harm to families," said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. "The Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force Narcotics Unit works tirelessly to get these dangerous drugs off the streets."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was asked to investigate Martin's death.

For the public, officials ask that Cobb County residents continue to be vigilant and anonymously report known drug dealers in the area by calling 770-590-5554.

Anyone struggling with substance abuse and seeking help is invited to call the Cares Warm Line at 1-844-326-5400 any time between 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. It's a Georgia hotline for recovery support.