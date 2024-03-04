'I see that gun': 2 teens arrested in Cobb County for armed carjacking in DeKalb

Two teenagers were slapped with some serious charges after being arrested in connection to a carjacking. It began in DeKalb County and ended up with a foot-chase caught on video in Cobb County.

Cobb County police got a report of a carjacking that happened in DeKalb County on Feb. 3.

The next day, a Cobb officer got a call just after 1 p.m., locating the car not too far from him.

"Sure enough, finds the car parked in front of a house," said Officer Aaron Wilson of Cobb County Police Department.

Wilson said the officer ran the plate: "It’s a hit."

The officer waited and watched as two young guys got into the car. He immediately turned his lights on.

"As soon as they saw the officer responding up to them, they immediately bailed on foot out of the driver and passenger door," Wilson said.

The officer found one suspect.

"Put your hands out in front of you! Do not move," he could be heard saying over body camera footage. "I see that gun! You better not [sic] reach for it!"

"The first suspect was actually in possession of two firearms," Wilson explained to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The Powder Springs K-9 team joined the search, catching the second guy after chasing him about a mile into some nearby woods with weapons drawn.

"Unfortunately, they’re both 15-year-old juveniles. It’s honestly sad to know that there are kids out there, and they have these guns in their hands, and they’re trying to commit crimes with them," Wilson said.

Since the two suspects were minors, police have not released their names. But, they told FOX 5 the two youngsters would likely face charges of carjacking, aggravated assault and obstruction of officers.