Cobb County man accused of attacking women at staffing agency gets 85-year sentence

A 28-year-old Cobb County man will spend decades in prison for a 2020 assault and property damage at a Marietta staffing agency, officials say.

Thursday, a jury found 28-year-old Willie Elbert Kidd Jr. guilty of four counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, one count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and one count of second-degree criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from an incident on June 20, 2020. According to officials, Kidd had been employed through the staffing agency and had an issue with his compensation. In response, police say he went to the agency armed with a hunting knife, kicked in multiple doors, and stabbed a woman who worked there in her neck.

Three other female employees had to barricade themselves in another office to get away from Kidd, who smashed windows and computers before fleeing. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs called Kidd's action a "violent episode."

"When I sit through a jury trial, I see every single life this has affected. I see the fear on their faces. I see what law enforcement must go through. I see the scar on the victim’s neck," Childs said. "I’m doing my part to make sure there are no other victims in Cobb County from this defendant."

Childs sentenced Kidd to 85 years in prison and re-sentenced him to 20 years for a probation violation, which he must serve before the other sentence begins.