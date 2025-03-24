Cobb County crime analyst gives neglected dog new leash on life

article

A pup in Cobb County who has been through a lot has finally got her bark back. The severely neglected dog received a second chance at life after being rescued by a crime analyst.

What we know:

Authorities were executing a search warrant during a homicide investigation when they discovered the dog. They shared a photo of her appearing to cower in a cage.

Animal Control took her in. But, it must've been love at fur-st sight for one of Cobb County's criminal intelligence analysts who went back to adopt her.

These days, she goes by "Ruby," and the Cobb County Police Department says she couldn't be happier with her new owner.

As it turns out, all Ruby needed was a little tender loving care to restore her shine as the absolute gem she is.