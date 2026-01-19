Cobb County sets early voting for March 10 special election
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County election officials have released early voting details for the March 10 special election to replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What we know:
Officials say early voting will begin Feb. 16 at four locations across Cobb County. The schedule includes weekend voting opportunities and extended hours during the final week leading up to Election Day.
The ballot includes 22 candidates, including 17 Republicans, according to WABE.
If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff election scheduled for April 7.
Republican candidates
- Clay Fuller, former district attorney who served four counties near the Tennessee state line
- Colton Moore, former state representative and state senator
- Nicky Lama, former Dalton City Council member
- Brian Stover, former Paulding County commissioner
- Jim Tully, former chairman of the 14th District Republican Party and former field representative for Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Trey Kelly, insurance and financial consultant and former chairman of the Fulton County Republican Party
- Beau Brown, risk engineer from Silver Creek
- Christian Hurd, former Marine from Rocky Face
- Eric Cunningham, railroad supply salesperson from Paulding County who finished third in the 2022 Republican primary won by Greene
- James Marty Brown, volunteer firefighter and business owner from Tunnel Hill
- Jared Craig, attorney from Newnan who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2022
- Jennifer Jaye Turnipseed, Army veteran, farmer, and high school ROTC instructor from Chickamauga
- Larry Hilley, self-employed resident of Catoosa County
- Megahn Strickland, travel consultant from Powder Springs
- Reagan Box, Armuchee resident who switched to the 14th District race after initially running for state Senate
- Star Black, former federal employee from Kennesaw who previously challenged Greene
- Tom Gray, pastor from Powder Springs
Democratic candidates
- Shawn Harris, retired U.S. Army general and Cedartown farmer
- Jim Davis, political writer and retired business owner in Floyd County
- Jon Hobbs, patent representative
Other candidates
- Andrew Underwood, Libertarian candidate from Rome
- Rob Rush Ruszowski, independent candidate from Rising Fawn