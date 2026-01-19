Cobb County sets early voting for March 10 special election

The Brief Early voting begins Feb. 16 at four Cobb County locations Ballot includes 22 candidates; weekend and extended hours planned Runoff election set for April 7 if no majority winner is decided



Cobb County election officials have released early voting details for the March 10 special election to replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What we know:

Officials say early voting will begin Feb. 16 at four locations across Cobb County. The schedule includes weekend voting opportunities and extended hours during the final week leading up to Election Day.

The ballot includes 22 candidates, including 17 Republicans, according to WABE.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff election scheduled for April 7.

Republican candidates

Clay Fuller , former district attorney who served four counties near the Tennessee state line

Colton Moore , former state representative and state senator

Nicky Lama , former Dalton City Council member

Brian Stover , former Paulding County commissioner

Jim Tully , former chairman of the 14th District Republican Party and former field representative for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trey Kelly , insurance and financial consultant and former chairman of the Fulton County Republican Party

Beau Brown , risk engineer from Silver Creek

Christian Hurd , former Marine from Rocky Face

Eric Cunningham , railroad supply salesperson from Paulding County who finished third in the 2022 Republican primary won by Greene

James Marty Brown , volunteer firefighter and business owner from Tunnel Hill

Jared Craig , attorney from Newnan who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2022

Jennifer Jaye Turnipseed , Army veteran, farmer, and high school ROTC instructor from Chickamauga

Larry Hilley , self-employed resident of Catoosa County

Megahn Strickland , travel consultant from Powder Springs

Reagan Box , Armuchee resident who switched to the 14th District race after initially running for state Senate

Star Black , former federal employee from Kennesaw who previously challenged Greene

Tom Gray, pastor from Powder Springs

Democratic candidates

Shawn Harris , retired U.S. Army general and Cedartown farmer

Jim Davis , political writer and retired business owner in Floyd County

Jon Hobbs, patent representative

Other candidates

Andrew Underwood , Libertarian candidate from Rome

Rob Rush Ruszowski, independent candidate from Rising Fawn