Cobb County Schools employees to receive $2,000 bonus, superintendent says

All full-time and part-time Cobb County School District staff will be eligible to receive a cash bonus, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced during a board meeting Thursday.

According to a release sent to FOX 5, the "$2,000 bonus supplement for all permanent full-time and part-time employees, which will be paid in the April payroll."

School officials said the bonuses are a provision of the CARES Act in which the state of Georgia provided funds for specified groups of school staff.

"I am so thankful to all our educators and support staff who have continued to help our students learn and grow. They are the reason that even during a worldwide pandemic, Cobb students are succeeding and earning state and national accomplishments," Cobb Schools Board Chair David Chastain said.

