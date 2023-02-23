Cobb County school bus driver charged breaking into student's home

article

A Cobb County school bus driver faces several charges after police say he walked into a family's home uninvited.

Gogineni Rayudu remains in the Cobb County Jail Thursday morning.

According to Rayudu's arrest warrant, officials claim on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 20, the man walked into a home on the 1800 block of Ashborough Circle, closed the door behind him, and asked for a 10-year-old girl who lived there.

The warrant states that Rayudu told the girl's mother that "he was there to check on her 10-year-old juvenile daughter and claimed to be her bus driver."

The mom said to police that she thought Rayudu was planning to hurt her daughter because he fled after being confronted.

Documents say that Rayudu had come to the home at least three times in the past month and has asked neighbors where the child lived.

Authorities confirmed that Rayudu was the child's bus driver, but say the incident occurred when school was not in session and he gave them "no reasonable explanation" as to why he went there.

Rayudu is now charged with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor loitering.