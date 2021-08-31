Cobb County schools approves raises for subs, supply positions

Some Cobb County employees can look forward to a raise, which will go into effect in less than one week.

The Cobb County School District recently announced raises for substitute teachers, supply teachers, substitute nurses and supply nurses using CARES Act funds. Those selection positions will be eligible for pay increases temporarily through May 2022.

The increases go into effect on Sept. 6 and the first paychecks to reflect the increase will be Oct. 29, according to the school district.

"Whether they are part-time, temporary, or full time, every Team member can change a student’s life. This raise is another example of Superintendent Ragsdale’s priority of putting CARES Act relief dollars as close to the classroom as possible," said Chief Human Resources Officer Keeli Bowen.

Subs in Cobb County now make $189 temporarily and supply teachers will increase to $212. Hourly rates for substitute and supply nurses will increase by $4 per hour.

