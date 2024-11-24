Cobb County home invasion thwarted by police, K-9, drone
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A group of would-be burglars were busted at a home on Sanderlings Drive in Kennesaw Saturday night, according to Cobb County police.
The officers were alerted to a potential prowler just after 9 p.m.
Before the crooks could gain access to the house, an officer spotted them in a car.
The group of six reportedly tried to escape, but through a search involving multiple officers, a K-9 and a drone, three of them were located and arrested.
Multiple firearms and illegal drugs have been recovered.
The residents were unharmed during the ordeal.
The Source: The details of the crime were supplied by the Cobb County Police Department.