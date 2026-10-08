Cobb County prepares roads as Hurricane Isaias approaches North Georgia

The Brief Cobb County Department of Transportation crews inspect drains, clear debris, and prepare equipment ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias. Specialized trucks capable of clearing downed trees in a single motion are prepared to reopen blocked roadways quickly. Response crews start standby coverage on Friday to perform road clearing and emergency detours throughout the weekend.



Government agencies across metro Atlanta are monitoring the movement of Hurricane Isaias as storm preparations get underway.

Isaias is currently a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph sustained winds as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected Friday night landfall.

Cobb DOT storm preparation

What we know:

Cobb County Department of Transportation crews have been inspecting culverts and clearing trash from drainage systems to prevent potential flooding. Workers are checking equipment, including chainsaws and response trucks, to handle strong winds and heavy rainfall expected from Isaias.

"Opening up culverts making sure everything is going to be flowing like it should," said Dallas Cain of Cobb County DOT.

Tree removal heavy machinery

Why you should care:

Heavy winds can down trees and block key travel lanes, leaving drivers stranded or delayed during severe weather. Cobb County DOT is utilizing specialized equipment that can lift entire fallen trees in a single swing to keep roadways open.

"This is going to be able to pick up a tree with one swing, swinging it 180 degrees over, set it on the shoulder so that we can open the lanes back to the traveling public," Cain said.

What we don't know:

Officials are monitoring the weather, since no one can be certain the impact the storm will have on the area.

Emergency response crews standby

What's next:

Cobb County DOT crews will enter standby status starting Friday and remain on duty through the weekend. Personnel are prepared to stay overnight at DOT headquarters if needed to clear roads and manage emergency detours.

"We'll stay here until we get everything open and cleared for the public," Cain said.