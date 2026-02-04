Expand / Collapse search

Cobb County police officer involved in crash on I-20

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 4, 2026 6:22am EST
Cobb County
Cobb County police car involved in crash

A Cobb County police car was involved in a crash overnight with at least one other car on Interstate 20 near Factory Shoals Road. This is a developing story. 

The Brief

    • Crash involved a Cobb County police car on I-20 at Factory Shoals Road
    • All lanes were blocked for several hours, causing major backups
    • Interstate has reopened; injuries and charges remain unclear

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County police vehicle was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle overnight on Interstate 20 at Factory Shoals Road, blocking all lanes for several hours.

(FOX 5 Atlanta photo)

What we know:

Traffic cameras showed massive backups with long lines of brake lights stretching along the interstate as crews worked the scene. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed the roadway has since reopened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured or if any charges will be filed. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Cobb CountyTraffic