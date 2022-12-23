Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal

article

People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer.

Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room.

Police said Withers paid for the room and a warm meal out of his own pocket.

"Great job Officer Withers for your heartfelt act of service," a Facebook post from the Cobb County Police Department said.

Temperatures dropped from above freezing before midnight to in the teens in a matter of hours on Friday morning.