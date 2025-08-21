Cobb County police officer arrested in multi-state obscene materials probe

The Brief Officer Matthew Abbott, a Cobb County police officer, was arrested and charged with distributing obscene material, public indecency, and violation of oath by a public officer. The arrest followed a tip from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, leading to a search warrant and collaboration between Georgia and Utah law enforcement agencies. Cobb County Police Interim Chief Dan Ferrell emphasized transparency and cooperation in the investigation, stating the allegations do not reflect the department's values.



A Cobb County police officer has been arrested after a multi-state investigation accusing him of distributing obscene material.

Officer Matthew Abbott arrested

What we know:

Matthew Abbott, 36, of Marietta was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with distribution of obscene material, two counts of public indecency, and violation of oath by a public officer.

Abbott, who worked as a Cobb County police officer, was immediately relieved of duty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received a tip from the Utah Attorney General’s Office about Abbot, which led to a search warrant and eventually his arrest.

He was booked into the Cobb County Jail.

The Cobb County Police Department and the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force assisted in this case.

How is this Utah-related?

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the crime have not been released.

FOX 5 has inquiries out to the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force.

No word on whether he has obtained legal representation or when his next court date is.

A mug shot was not immediately available.

Cobb County police chief on officer arrest

What they're saying:

Cobb County Police Interim Chief Dan Ferrell said his department is fully committed to being transparent and will fully cooperate in the investigation.

"The people of Cobb County expect and deserve officers who uphold the law and conduct themselves with integrity, both on and off duty. The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing and do not reflect the values of our department. While the legal process moves forward, the officer has been relieved of duty, and we have initiated our own internal investigation. We will follow the facts, uphold due process, and take the actions necessary to maintain the trust of our community," the chief wrote.

Abbott's charges explained

Dig deeper:

The charge of violation of oath of office elevates any misconduct charge because the person held special authority and trust in the community. It suggests his alleged behavior was tied to, or at least judged against, his role as a law enforcement officer.

In Georgia, distribution of obscene material charges typically refers to sending, sharing, or publishing obscene or sexually explicit material that meets the legal definition of obscenity. Think of it as not just pornography, but material lacking serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value and appealing to prurient interests."

Public indecency charges are filed when someone exposes themselves, performs a lewd act, or engages in sexual activity in public. Two counts suggest at least two separate incidents, possibly documented by video, witness reports, or surveillance.