Cobb County police chase ends in crash near Krog Street, suspect at large

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 9, 2026 7:34am EST
Cobb County
The Brief

    • Chase began in Cobb County and continued into Atlanta
    • Officer used PIT maneuver near Krog Street, disabling vehicles
    • Suspect fled on foot; officer suffered minor injuries

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a chase that began in Cobb County and ended in Atlanta early Friday morning, leaving an officer with minor injuries and a suspect still at large.

What we know:

According to Cobb County Police Department, uniformed patrol units began pursuing a vehicle in Cobb County and the chase continued into the city of Atlanta. In the area of Krog Street, an officer initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling both the patrol vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said the suspect then ran from the scene and has not been located. The officer involved sustained minor injuries. 

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed why they began chasing the vehicle or any identifying information about the driver. 

What's next:

Investigators said additional details will be released once the initial report is completed.

The Source

  • Information gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

