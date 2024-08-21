One Cobb County intersection sees 59 car crashes since 2021: police

article

An intersection in Cobb County near the Paulding County line has neighbors and drivers alike saying it is dangerous.

We are talking about the area where Hiram, Gaydon, and Florence roads meet.

Cobb County police say they have responded to 59 crashes at the intersection since 2021, including one on Saturday.

"All I could say is, ‘Thank you, God,’ that I was alive," said Keyera Williams.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cobb County police say there have been 59 car crashes at the intersection where Hiram, Gaydon, and Florence roads meet since 2021.

Williams was one of the drivers involved in the crash. She says she got to the intersection, stopped at the stop sign, looked both ways and started crossing the road. She says she never saw the truck coming.

"Because of the blind side, they said that you can't always, especially if a car is kind of fast, you can't always see them," Williams said.

The intersection is currently a two-way stop. The person who collided with Williams did not have a stop sign and had the right of way. Williams says police cited her, but she believes the intersection is unsafe.

FOX 5 obtained crash statistics from Cobb County police and found so far this year there have been 15 crashes at the intersection where Hiram, Gaydon, and Florence roads meet. Those same stats show that since 2021, there have been 59 wrecks.

"It's something that could be preventable," Williams said. "59 car accidents is a lot."

"There are car crashes all the time," said Bethany Reason.

Reason has lived near the intersection for at least a decade and has seen a number of crashes over the years. She believes the county should add a roundabout or make it a four-way stop to prevent them.

"What they've done is not working," Reason said. "So they've put a couple of extra signs a little bit further out, but we're still having accidents."

While Williams has some bruises, she says she is okay. She just hopes to save others.

"My fear, the reason why I spoke out was I don't want it to take somebody to have to die for somebody to do something," she said.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Cobb County. A spokesperson released the following statement:

"Cobb DOT was recently awarded $950k in grant funding for a safety project at this intersection. Those improvements are currently in design, and construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2025.

"In the meantime, staff has installed additional edge-lit signage, cleared vegetation for improved sight distance, and provided enhanced advance driver warnings. We have been closely tracking the intersection to measure the efficacy of these countermeasures. As they have not sufficiently mitigated crashes, the Department requests Board authorization to install an all-way stop at the September 10 meeting."

