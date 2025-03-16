Cobb County mourning loss of officer killed in motor vehicle collision

article

The Brief Cobb County Police Officer Anthony Cantoral died after a motor vehicle collision while off-duty. The officer's death comes just days after he was named the First Responder of the Month by the nonprofit Building Strong Horizons. The Cobb County Police Department is asking



Cobb County police are mourning the death of one of their own after a car crash.

The Cobb County Police Department announced the death of Officer Anthony Cantoral on their Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to police, Cantoral suffered serious injuries in a motor vehicle collision while off-duty.

Just days before, Cantoral had been named the First Responder of the Month by the nonprofit Building Strong Horizons.

In their post celebrating his award, the department highlighted the officer's "dedication to serving and protecting our community."

What we don't know:

Officials have shared few details about the crash and whether Cantoral was the only one injured.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to Officer Cantoral's family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the other individuals involved in the accident," the Cobb County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The department is asking Georgians to send thoughts and prayers to his family as they process this "heartbreaking loss."