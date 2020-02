A Cobb County mother is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter.

Cobb County police found the little girl unresponsive Monday morning at the Cumberland Crossing apartments.

The child was pronounced dead at Kennestone Hospital.

The girl's mother has been identified as 30-year-old Shekina Akbar.

Akbar has been charged with felony murder, first degree cruelty to children, and aggravated assault.