Cobb County man sentenced to life for malice murder at restaurant

A 21-year-old Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to malice murder on Tuesday.

Nelson Diaz-Chicas was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at the El Velero Seafood & Mexican Restaurant, located at 768 Sandtown Road on June 30, 2022.

"The sentencing of Nelson Diaz-Chicas serves as a somber reminder of the devastating impact of senseless violence," stated DA Flynn D. Broady Jr. "Our thoughts continue to be with the family and loved ones of Sergio Luis Ortega Quiera during this difficult time."

On their arrival, officers found Sergio Luis Ortega Quiera, critically injured and bleeding on the sidewalk at the restaurant entrance. Despite immediate medical assistance, Quiera succumbed to his injuries at a local emergency room. An autopsy report revealed he had been stabbed four times, suffering fatal wounds to his lung, pericardium, and heart.

Eyewitnesses provided crucial testimony, detailing how Quiera had entered the restaurant and joined two men who were dining. According to witnesses, Quiera appeared distressed and soon after, Diaz-Chicas entered the premises, armed with a small knife and a wooden object. An altercation ensued between Diaz-Chicas and Quiera, initially inside the restaurant and then spilling out into the parking lot, where Quiera was fatally stabbed.

Diaz-Chicas was taken into custody the next day after officers found him running from a home.