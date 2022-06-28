Cobb County man killed when tractor rolled on top of him, police say

The Cobb County Police Department said a 68-year-old man died when the industrial tractor he was driving slid down a slope and trapped him beneath it.

Police said Ray F. Reece was driving a yellow Ford 540B industrial Tractor at his Powder Springs home on Monday.

An investigator said Reece was driving on a side slope when the tractor slid on soil and rolled onto its left side. Reece was underneath the tractor, police said.

A relative found him dead at 5:20 p.m., according to police. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.