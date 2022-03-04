Cobb County man found guilty of sexually abusing six-year old girl

article

A jury in Cobb County found a 75-year-old man guilty on child molestation charges in connection to the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl, the district attorney's office announced.

Cobb County Police officers responded to a mother's 911 call on May 11, 2020. The mother said her daughter had been sexually assaulted. Richard Amos, who was a grandparent figure in the child's life, was accused of the assault.

Police said the child told her mother that she was being touched inappropriately when she spent time with her "grandad".

Investigators later discovered additional incidents of child molestation within the Amos family.

This child’s grandparents’ home was her happy place," Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull said. "She loved visiting there and spending time with her ‘step-dad’ before this sexual abuse started. She deserves justice."

Following the jury's verdict, a Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge sentenced Amos to 19 years to serve in confinement, with 1 year to follow on probation.

____

