Clayton County man sentenced to life for deadly 2025 ‘self-defense’ stabbing

The Brief Hiram C. Aaron was convicted of malice murder and felony murder for the 2025 stabbing of Ronnie Wideman II. Evidence refuted self-defense claims, as witnesses heard no struggle and the crime scene showed no signs of a fight. The court sentenced Aaron to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus five consecutive years.



A Clayton County man was found guilty in the 2025 brutal stabbing death of his friend late last week.

What we know:

Hiram C. Aaron was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during commission of a felony.

Ronnie Wideman II was stabbed with a kitchen knife in his bedroom on July 3, 2025. Aaron told investigators that the stabbing was in self-defense because Wideman was "hitting on him" or "picking on him." He claimed it followed a fight between the two.

Investigators noted that there were no signs of a struggle in the room and multiple people in the home testified during the four-day trial that they did not hear any fight taking place.

What they're saying:

"We hope this conviction offers some measure of solace to the family of Mr. Wideman. I commend my team for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the defendant was held accountable for his actions," Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley wrote in a statement.

What's next:

Senior Judge Jeronda Carter sentenced Aaron to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus an additional five years to be served consecutively.