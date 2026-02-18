Clayton County man sentenced to life for deadly 2025 ‘self-defense’ stabbing
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County man was found guilty in the 2025 brutal stabbing death of his friend late last week.
What we know:
Hiram C. Aaron was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during commission of a felony.
Ronnie Wideman II was stabbed with a kitchen knife in his bedroom on July 3, 2025. Aaron told investigators that the stabbing was in self-defense because Wideman was "hitting on him" or "picking on him." He claimed it followed a fight between the two.
Investigators noted that there were no signs of a struggle in the room and multiple people in the home testified during the four-day trial that they did not hear any fight taking place.
What they're saying:
"We hope this conviction offers some measure of solace to the family of Mr. Wideman. I commend my team for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the defendant was held accountable for his actions," Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley wrote in a statement.
What's next:
Senior Judge Jeronda Carter sentenced Aaron to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus an additional five years to be served consecutively.
The Source: The Clayton County District Attorney's Office provided the details for this article.