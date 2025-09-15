Cobb County inmate dies while in jail custody
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County inmate died Saturday while in the custody of the county jail.
What we know:
The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said Kaleb Anderson, 40, was booked into the county jail on charges of reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children. While in the jail, he was taken Kennestone Hospital for treatment related to liver disease. Anderson died at the hospital on Saturday, according to officials.
What's next:
The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.