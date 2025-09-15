Cobb County inmate dies while in jail custody

The Brief Kaleb Anderson, 40, died Saturday while in the custody of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Anderson was booked into the jail on Sept. 7, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital for treatment while in custody.



A Cobb County inmate died Saturday while in the custody of the county jail.

What we know:

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said Kaleb Anderson, 40, was booked into the county jail on charges of reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children. While in the jail, he was taken Kennestone Hospital for treatment related to liver disease. Anderson died at the hospital on Saturday, according to officials.

What's next:

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.